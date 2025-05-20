Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after man dies of severe burns in fire on Chicago's West Side

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

A death investigation is underway after firefighters made a disturbing discovery while putting out a fire in Little Village on Monday night. 

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in the front of a building, in the 2600 block of South Pulaski Road around 11 p.m.

When fire crews put out the flames, they found a 40-year-old man badly burned and unresponsive.The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. 

Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available. 

Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

