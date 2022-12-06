Watch CBS News
Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' performing at Christkindlmarket ahead of opening night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check out the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" in Daley Plaza Tuesday ahead of opening night. 

Cast members will sing popular songs like "Waving Through a Window" and "only Us" at the Christkindlmarket starting at 5 p.m.

The musical opens at the Netherlander Theater. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available. 

