Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' performing at Christkindlmarket ahead of opening night
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check out the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" in Daley Plaza Tuesday ahead of opening night.
Cast members will sing popular songs like "Waving Through a Window" and "only Us" at the Christkindlmarket starting at 5 p.m.
The musical opens at the Netherlander Theater. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
