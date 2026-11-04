Man charged in deadly Walmart shooting in Hammond, Indiana

A man has been charged in a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Hammond, Indiana, on Monday.

Police said Dorian Kevon Robertson, 22, of Joliet, was charged with murder.

Hammond police said after 9 a.m., officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 1100 5th Ave., just across the Indiana state line from Chicago.

Police said a man was talking with a Walmart employee in an aisle at the store when the encounter turned physical. The man then took out a gun and shot the woman multiple times, police said.

An off-duty police officer was at the store working private security at the time of the shooting and immediately responded to the gunfire, police said.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner's office identified the victim as Dakota Norwood, 21, of Chicago. An autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of her death was a homicide.

Investigators determined that Norwood and Robertson knew each other and had been involved in a relationship

Robertson is being held at the Lake County Jail.