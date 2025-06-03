Two deadly shootings reported on Chicago's South Side overnight

Chicago police are investigating two deadly shootings on the South Side overnight.

The first shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. at 133rd Place and Langley Avenue, near the Little Calumet River.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was shot while walking on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Just three hours later, in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said a 56-year-old man was found unresponsive in a front yard in the 7800 block of South Merrill.

Police said a witness reported hearing two men arguing, followed by gunfire.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Police are investigating.