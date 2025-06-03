Watch CBS News
Two deadly shootings reported on Chicago's South Side overnight

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two deadly shootings on the South Side overnight.

The first shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. at 133rd Place and Langley Avenue, near the Little Calumet River.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was shot while walking on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.           

Just three hours later, in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said a 56-year-old man was found unresponsive in a front yard in the 7800 block of South Merrill.

Police said a witness reported hearing two men arguing, followed by gunfire.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. 

Police are investigating. 

