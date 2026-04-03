Watch CBS News
Local News

Crete fire that killed grandfather, 3 grandkids was accidental, officials say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Officials in Crete, Illinois, said a deadly house fire that killed a family was accidental in nature.

Walter Palmer, 71, and his three grandchildren Cassidy, 16, Mary, 10, and Ivy, 8, all died when a fire broke out in their home at 101 Chalet Court around 1 a.m. on March 25. Palmer had been caring for his three granddaughters since their mother died from cancer four years ago.

Crete fire officials said Friday that their preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire is likely electrical and accidental. Investigators continue to work to try to identify the exact cause, officials said.

Neighbors remembered Palmer as a wonderful person and a longtime staple of the community, and his grandchildren as three young girls with bright futures.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue