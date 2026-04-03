Crete fire that killed grandfather, 3 grandkids was accidental, officials say

Officials in Crete, Illinois, said a deadly house fire that killed a family was accidental in nature.

Walter Palmer, 71, and his three grandchildren Cassidy, 16, Mary, 10, and Ivy, 8, all died when a fire broke out in their home at 101 Chalet Court around 1 a.m. on March 25. Palmer had been caring for his three granddaughters since their mother died from cancer four years ago.

Crete fire officials said Friday that their preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire is likely electrical and accidental. Investigators continue to work to try to identify the exact cause, officials said.

Neighbors remembered Palmer as a wonderful person and a longtime staple of the community, and his grandchildren as three young girls with bright futures.