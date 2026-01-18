Deadly crash shuts down outbound Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs

Parts of the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs were closed early Sunday morning because of a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

Video shot in the early morning hours Sunday showed the outbound lanes closed following the crash at Home Avenue runs halfway between Harlem and Oak Park avenues — the equivalent of Chicago's Sayre Avenue.

A body was spotted at the scene, along with at least four damaged cars.

Following the crash, the outbound Eisenhower was closed between Harlem and Central avenues, a stretch of two miles.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Illinois State Police to learn what caused the crash.