DCFS stops sending children to Chicago center after abuse allegations

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it stopped sending kids in its care to a center in Chicago earlier this year after two workers there were accused of abuse.

The men accused worked at Aunt Martha's, a temporary care center with a facility for foster children on South Michigan Avenue. CBS 2 learned one of the workers has been charged with sexual abuse and another was on the run.

Antonio Hopkins, 33, who worked at Aunt Martha's through a third-party security firm, was accused of groping a victim's breast "on multiple occasions," according to court records. He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was awaiting a permanent placement but instead stayed at Aunt Martha's for nearly a year, to the dismay of the judge who handled her case.

She was the same girl that CBS 2 Investigators reported on three years ago. At just 10 years old, she was a victim of abuse and multiple sexual assaults, including when she was found inside the Grand Motel on Chicago's South Side before DCFS finally took protective custody of her.

CBS 2 learned judges who have to sign off on placements were left flat-footed by the most recent allegations. CBS 2 has viewed emails where judges asked each other, "Was anyone else aware of this situation?"

DCFS responded by telling the judges they would stop sending youth in its care to Aunt Martha's, relocate the ones already there, and place a DCFS monitor on-site 24/7.

Sources told CBS 2 that two weeks after the exchange, three arrest warrants were issued for another worker at Aunt Martha's. Police were still looking for the man charged with criminal sexual assault on another child at the facility.

The man who was arrested but not convicted had prior charges of domestic violence and child endangerment, although those charges were later dropped. Aunt Martha's was no longer using the security firm he worked for.

The man on the run, whom CBS 2 is not identifying, served four years in prison for a violent crime.

CBS 2 asked DCFS and Aunt Martha's for comment. They said youth are still at the Chicago facility, but they could not comment much beyond that.

In emails between judges and DCFS, there was praise for the new director, Heidi Mueller, and how quickly she took action in response to the allegations.