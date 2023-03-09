Daylight Saving Time happening this weekend – here's how to prepare

How to prepare for Daylight Saving Time this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's going to be a lot of tossing and turning this weekend.

Most of us will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday as we spring forward to daylight saving time.

The adjustment can be tricky.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep per night before and after the change - shifting 15 to 20 minutes earlier each night.

Getting outside for early morning sunlight the week after the time change can also help your internal clock adjust.

The Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act last year - which would implement permanent daylight-saving time in the U.S. but it's currently stalled in the house.