Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville

By Dave Savini

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.

Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure.    

CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. 

He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!

Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 6:04 AM

