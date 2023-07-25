Dave Chappelle to perform at United Center on Oct. 4

CHICAGO (CBS) – Comedian Dave Chappelle announced a lineup of upcoming fall shows, including a stop in Chicago on Oct. 4.

Chappelle is scheduled to perform at the United Center that day. Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The Chicago show is one of 12 Chappelle will perform starting next month around the country.

The comedian and actor is probably best known for "Chappelle's Show," his sketch-comedy show that ran from 2003 to 2006 on Comedy Central, and his other stand-up specials, although he's garnered controversy over his jokes about transgender people.

Here's the full tour schedule:

Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center