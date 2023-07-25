Dave Chappelle to perform at United Center on Oct. 4
CHICAGO (CBS) – Comedian Dave Chappelle announced a lineup of upcoming fall shows, including a stop in Chicago on Oct. 4.
Chappelle is scheduled to perform at the United Center that day. Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The Chicago show is one of 12 Chappelle will perform starting next month around the country.
The comedian and actor is probably best known for "Chappelle's Show," his sketch-comedy show that ran from 2003 to 2006 on Comedy Central, and his other stand-up specials, although he's garnered controversy over his jokes about transgender people.
Here's the full tour schedule:
- Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
- Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center
