Watch CBS News
Local News

Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre, Goldstein's husband says

/ CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park massacre
Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park massacre 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes.

"They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her."

Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later.

He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 10:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.