Man charged in shooting of off-duty Merroinette Park police officer on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer on the city's Far South Side over the weekend.

Darreon Thompson, 24, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police said he was arrested on the scene, about 30 minutes after the shooting Saturday evening.

Police have said, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old Merionnette Park police officer was in her car on her way to work, in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street, when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet.

According to a release from the Merrionette Park Police Department, the opposing vehicle kept attempting to stop the officer's vehicle from passing by. At this point, the driver of the Chevrolet fired multiple shots at the officer's vehicle.

The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby.

Police said the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the other driver. That's when she was hit.

Another bystander, a 43-year-old man, was also shot in both legs but is expected to be okay. Two of the three people who were in the Ford were injured in the crash, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the shooter ran from the scene, but another person in their car was taken into custody.

The wounded officer ran to the nearby 4th District police station before being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The officer is expected to be okay.