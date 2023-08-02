Watch CBS News
Sports

Dansby Swanson homers twice as Cubs pound Reds

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds 20-9 on Tuesday night.

Mike Tauchman also went deep and finished with four RBIs as Chicago won for the ninth time in 11 games, bouncing back in a major way after a 6-5 loss in the opener of the four-game series. The Cubs bashed seven homers while also setting season highs for runs and hits with 21.

Jeimer Candelario went 4 for 5 and scored two runs in his first game since he was reacquired by Chicago in a trade with Washington on Monday. Candelario also made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016.

Chicago (54-53) pulled within four games of NL Central-leading Cincinnati. It also remains in the mix for a wild card.

Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run homer for the Reds, and Matt McLain finished with three hits and two RBIs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand added a two-run single in the team's four-run ninth inning.

Cincinnati (59-50) had its division lead trimmed to a half-game over Milwaukee, which won 6-4 at Washington.

MAKING MOVES

Sam Moll joined Cincinnati one day after he was acquired in a trade with Oakland. The lefty reliever pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his Reds debut.

"It's exciting. Obviously a quick turnaround," Moll said before the loss. "One day you're in one color. The next day you're in the other, so it's just a little bit of just craziness. But same game, same thing, same job."

Right-hander Daniel Duarte was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster.

Cincinnati did not make another trade ahead of the deadline.

"We had a lot of conversations," general manager Nick Krall said. "I thought we were getting closer, but at the end of the day, just couldn't pull off a deal."

WORTH NOTING

Veteran first baseman Trey Mancini was designated for assignment to make room on Chicago's roster for Candelario.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right hip pain) was sent to the Arizona Complex League Reds for a rehab assignment. ... RHP Casey Legumina (shoulder pain) had his rehab assignment transferred from the ACL to Louisville.

UP NEXT

Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.50 ERA) starts Wednesday night for Chicago. Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.48 ERA) pitches for Cincinnati in a matchup of left-handers.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 10:23 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.