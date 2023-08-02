Jeimer Candelario takes to field for Cubs for first time in six years

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Jeimer Candelario made his Cubs debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday – one day after being icked up from the Washington Nationals.

Ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Cubs acquired Candelario and right-hander José Cuas in a pair of deals.

Candelario, who made his big-league debut with the Cubs in 2016 season, hit .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games with Washington.

The Cubs made room for Candelario by designating Trey Mancini for assignment, after Mancini hit a career-low .234 this season with only four home runs.

Bringing back Candelario to help this year's playoff push was not a hard decision for President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer after the long win streak.

"In a lot of ways, they made it really easy – the way the team played. If you look at where we are in this season – it's been an odd path, for sure – but I think if you look at the way we played since really early June, and we played great baseball – it's a cohesive group. If you look at the underlying numbers, the team is even beter than the record."

"We've got a really good infield. We've got a really good team, and I'm excited to be part of this – and part of this special team."

The switch-hitting 29-year-old Candelario batted sixth Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, and played first base.

The Cubs picked up Candelario in July 2016 – though he was not on the postseason roster that year, in which the Cubs went on to win the World Series for the first time in 108 years. Candelario was traded to the Detroit Tigers the following year, and signed with the Nationals last fall.