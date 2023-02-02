Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous wind chills tonight into Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerously cold tonight with lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -20 to -25 degrees through Friday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the area, including the City of Chicago, from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cold for Friday afternoon with a high of 10 degrees in Chicago, which is 22 degrees below average. Wind chills will be just above zero in the afternoon.

Cold for Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero, but a southerly wind will boost highs to the mid 30s in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon will also feature more cloud cover.

Sunday will kickoff a string of days with highs above average in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and dangerously cold. Low -2°, with wind chills of -20 to -25.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 10°, with wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then afternoon clouds. High 35°

