Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous wind chills tonight into Friday morning

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory
Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory 03:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerously cold tonight with lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -20 to -25 degrees through Friday morning.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
this-evening.png
CBS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the area, including the City of Chicago, from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

wind-chill-adv.png
CBS

Mostly sunny, breezy and cold for Friday afternoon with a high of 10 degrees in Chicago, which is 22 degrees below average. Wind chills will be just above zero in the afternoon.

7am-wind-chills.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-wind-chill.png
CBS

Cold for Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero, but a southerly wind will boost highs to the mid 30s in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon will also feature more cloud cover.

Sunday will kickoff a string of days with highs above average in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and dangerously cold. Low -2°, with wind chills of -20 to -25.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 10°, with wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then afternoon clouds. High 35°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:08 PM

