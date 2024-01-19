Dangerous driving conditions in Northwest Indiana, Chicago area with overnight snow, high winds

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Accumulating overnight snow is causing dangerous conditions on Northwest Indiana and Chicago area roadways.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Porter and La Porte counties until 6 a.m. Saturday. A winter weather advisory rest of the area will be in place until 1 p.m. Friday.

Heavy snow-covered roads have been reported near Gary, Indiana. However, the heaviest snowfall has been reported in Porter and La Porte counties.

The Chicago area is seeing less overnight snow, but commuters are still impacted by slick roads. The National Weather Service released the overnight snow totals with O'Hare and Rockford seeing 1.5 inches and 1.2 inches in Chicago.

A driver involved in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway overnight said the driver who hit him couldn't slow down due to the road conditions.

Chicago's Streets and Sanitation Department deployed more than 200 salt spreaders in response to the snow overnight. Officials are warning drivers to allow the trucks extra space to clear the road.

You can track plows in your area in real-time with the city's plow tracker.