Lane closures on I-65 due to "completely frozen" bridge, several truck crashes in Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana State Police are warning drivers of icy roadways and several crashes on I-65 in Crown Point Friday morning.
ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the bridge at the northbound mile marker 247 is "completely frozen."
The bridge is located near the U.S. 231 exit in Crown Point.
This led to multiple truck crashes. The left two lanes will remain closed.
State police said there were more crashes at I-65 and Ridge Road in Merrillville.
Fifield said although the roads look clear, black ice is causing dangerous conditions.
