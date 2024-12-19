Man charged with kidnapping woman, carjacking elderly man in Chicago's south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with kidnapping a woman early Tuesday morning in south suburban Palos Park, and forcing her to drive around for hours, before carjacking an elderly man.

Police said 25-year-old Damonte McCorkle used a gun to try and steal the woman's car outside Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman, who lives in Oak Lawn, refused to get out of the car, and the gunman got into her passenger seat and told her to drive around, according to police.

After driving around for approximately six hours, the carjacker told the woman to stop near 103rd and Southwest Highway in Chicago Ridge, where he got out and carjacked an 85-year-old man at gunpoint, according to police and prosecutors.

The woman drove home and told her husband what happened. They then called Oak Lawn police, who notified Palos Park police.

Police from multiple law enforcement agencies were able to track down McCorkle while he was still driving the elderly man's vehicle. Chicago Lawn police tried to pull him over, and he fled to Crestwood, where multiple police departments were able to stop him and take him into custody.

McCorkle has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated carjacking, and armed robbery.

At his first court appearance on Friday, a judge ordered McCorkle detained at Cook County Jail until he faces trial.