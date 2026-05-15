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CPS student going to National Violence Prevention Summit after winning essay content

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Aida Mogos

/ CBS Chicago

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A Chicago Public Schools student will head to D.C. this summer to speak with lawmakers and leaders about violence prevention.

Damiya Myers, a 7th grader at Johnnie Colemon Academy, was selected as this year's Chicago winner of the "Do the Write Thing" essay competition. Her essay was selected out of more than 800 entries. 

The national contest challenges young people to submit a written piece examining the root causes of violence and its impact on them and their communities.

A total of 27 students are then chosen to represent their communities for a national summit in D.C., where they share their essays and ideas with educators, leaders, and policymakers.

You can read Myers' winning essay here

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