CPS student going to National Violence Prevention Summit after winning essay content

A Chicago Public Schools student will head to D.C. this summer to speak with lawmakers and leaders about violence prevention.

Damiya Myers, a 7th grader at Johnnie Colemon Academy, was selected as this year's Chicago winner of the "Do the Write Thing" essay competition. Her essay was selected out of more than 800 entries.

The national contest challenges young people to submit a written piece examining the root causes of violence and its impact on them and their communities.

A total of 27 students are then chosen to represent their communities for a national summit in D.C., where they share their essays and ideas with educators, leaders, and policymakers.

You can read Myers' winning essay here.