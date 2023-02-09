Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley suing city, Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A lawsuit will be filed in federal court against the City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department on behalf of shooting survivor Dakotah Earley.

The 23-year-old was walking in Lincoln Park in May when he was shot three times over his cell phone and password.

He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.

A 19-year-old man, who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies, is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the Earley case.

The legal team at Disparti Law Group will file the lawsuit in federal court Thursday.

Details on the lawsuit have not been released.