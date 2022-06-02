Watch CBS News
Dakotah Earley released from ICU nearly a month after being shot, critically wounded in robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dakotah Earley has been released from the intensive care unit nearly a month after being shot and critically wounded in a robbery in Lincoln Park.

Earley's mother tweeted that her son was out of the ICU Wednesday. The 23-year-old has been fighting for his life since he was robbed and shot multiple times.

Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster avenues around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode. 

He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. 

A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.

