Daisie Foundation brings holiday cheer early to North Lawndale Community Academy

Some Chicago students on Tuesday got a big surprise when Santa, along with some of his helpers, came to town early with gifts to spread some holiday joy.

Inside North Lawndale Community Academy, students were eager and excited to know that they were getting a surprise from their principal, Natasha Jones, who also transformed into Mrs. Claus.

"She did look cute, said student Ziya Britton.

For the past nine months, the principal has been keeping a secret from the entire school.

"Julie reached out from the Daisie Foundation and told me that my name and my school had been brought up in rooms that we were not a part of, and we were nominated to be considered as one of the schools," Jones said.

The yearly event, called Holiday Magic, comes together thanks to the Daisie Foundation's partnership with corporate sponsors, which surprises thousands of children in the holiday season.

"Our goal is to truly remind the children that they're celebrated, that they're seen, that they're loved, they're adored, and they matter," said Julie Hightower, Daisie Foundation executive board president.

The kids were each given a gift, including a Connect Four board game that was immediately played with. There were also treats and a pizza party.

"We had a big surprise, and she gave us all the stuff that we wanted," Hal'ile Pollards, third grader.

"I thought it was something else, but we all got the same present, and I feel thankful for that," said Taemari Fisher, third grader. "Ya'll gave us gifts, candy, chips. Ya'll did a big thing for us ... ya'll ain't have to do that, but that was ya'll decision."

A decision that came from the heart.

"Some people out there probably not getting nothing, and we're grateful to have, that ya'll gave us something," Fisher said.

While the Daisie Foundation gifted hundreds of students, staff, and teachers at North Lawndale Community Academy, they're surprising 500 more students at a different West Side school on Wednesday.

That location is being kept secret.