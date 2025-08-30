Daddy Stroller Social Club spotlights paternal postpartum depression

Combining community, mental health awareness, and fatherhood; that's the mission of the Daddy Stroller Social Club. The Chicago chapter of the group met up Saturday morning at Harold Washington Park.

The goal of the community stroll was to uplift Black dads and raise awareness about paternal postpartum depression.

"Coming together as a community, showing how capable we are as men, I think that goes a long way. And having a brotherhood, that really helps too," member Tramel Jones said. "It's a whole new feeling, especially if you weren't a parent before and now you're a dad. It's like you're in charge of this human being for the rest of your life, and honestly it takes a village to raise these children."

The Daddy Stroller Social Club began in Dallas, and has since grown to have several chapters, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.