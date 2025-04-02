Watch CBS News
Local News

Witness records customer pepper-spraying employees at restaurant in Chicago's South Loop

By Sara Machi

/ CBS Chicago

Restaurant workers attacked in Chicago's South Loop
Restaurant workers attacked in Chicago's South Loop 02:14

Two customers attacked workers at a South Loop restaurant recently, and it was all caught on camera.

The fight escalated in just moments — and both employees were hit with pepper spray.

The workers have recovered. But they said it was shocking and painful — and now some people are calling for justice.

"It's like the last second of it, you just — and that's when I was like, ope! Time to call the police!" said Christina Song, who witnessed and recorded the altercation.

What Song caught at the last second was an escalation of a quarrel argument. Two customers got into a heated exchange with employees at the Tsaocaa location at 2026 S. Clark St.

Song said the customers took their frustration into their own hands when a male customer pulled out some kind of pepper spray.

Using a coworker as an interpreter, Tsaocaa employee Bo Pan said the customers had ordered their food through Uber Eats while inside the restaurant. This is a common practice that allows customers to receive certain promotional discounts.

But the customers became agitated by the wait time, Pan said he ended up on the receiving end of a fiery exchange.

"It felt like pure burning," Pan said through interpreter Jihguan Chen.

Song said the man in this video had not said anything before pulling pepper spray — first on Pan, and then on a female employee.

"After that, I ran back to the other workers, and I said: 'Put milk on his face, please, like milk or something,'" said Song. "So we were on the back just washing his face. I had a glove, and I was washing his face with milk to help get the spice out."

Song snapped a photo of the couple leaving the parking lot — sharing their license plate with police.

Chicago Police confirmed to us they responded to a call about a battery and are currently investigating.

"I feel like people need more patience in life right now. Like everything is so fast paced. It's like, just wait a little bit," Song said. "Just wait a little bit."

As of late Wednesday, police had not made any arrests in the case.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.