CHICAGO (CBS)-- With Easter coming up, some may be in search of bunny love.

Cuddle Bunny is a unique place in Lincoln Park that offers not only therapy, but education, yoga, and boarding -- all for bunnies.

They also offer bunny boarding for pet owners.

Cuddle Bunny encourages people to check out the various rabbit organizations in the Chicagoland area before deciding if a bunny is a good fit.