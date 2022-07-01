Cubs' Willson Contreras hopes for another All-Star start, won't be distracted by possibility of trade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Willson Contreras has already been an All-Star twice in his first six seasons – but he's been even better in this lucky number season seven.

Contreras is now on track to start his first midsummer classic in three years.

Contreras leads all big-league catchers in home runs with 13.

"It would mean a lot. I already started two – hopefully, I get to start a third. It would be nice for me, my family, and the city of Chicago to have my back and their support," Contreras said. "And doing it with a Cubs jersey – it means everything to me."

Meanwhile, he's only 30, but the Cubs catcher is in his last year of his contract – and there hasn't been any word on negotiations for a new deal.

Without a new contract, it becomes more and more likely that Contreras will be moved before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

But Contreras has not allowed that to affect his game.

"I saw that a lot last year, and that was something that I put in my mind, and I worked mentally during the offseason to not let those things bother me. Having my whole family here in the United States helped me too – that is a huge relief off my shoulders. Trying to not take anything personal, and I'm really proud of the work I've been doing," Contreras said. "Like I've said before, the Chicago Cubs – this is my home. I've been here for 14 years, and I wish that I can be here for 10 more."