Cubs, White Sox report to Arizona for Spring Training

While Chicago is thawing from this winter's deep freeze, spring is in the air out in Arizona.

The White Sox and Cubs are opening up camp in the desert, with both teams feeling good about more than the warmer weather.

The Cubs have a brand new indoor hitting and pitching performance lab at Sloan Park, with plenty of players already taking advantage of it.

Second Baseman Nico Hoerner and First Baseman Michael Busch were among the many position players in camp already, even ahead of their first formal pitchers and catchers workout on Wednesday.

Also, on Wednesday, V.P of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and manager Craig Counsell will speak about what looks like a deep starting rotation to go with a newly bolstered bullpen when they meet the media.

Over at Camelback Ranch, the White Sox pitchers and catchers had their first workout of the spring.

Their big offseason acquisition, slugger Munetaka Murakami, was already getting in some swings. His signing headlined a busy offseason that has raised expectations and excitement for the Sox.

"I really think this clubhouse is already focused on winning. We know we can. We've got a lot of talent in this clubhouse. Lot of young guys, got some older guys mixed in, as well, that are very good. We went out and acquired some guys this offseason. I know we're all super excited to watch them play. I think this is just a great unit," said White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon.

While the White Sox hope to be trending in the right direction, the hopes are sky high here, as the Cubs look to build off last season's playoff trip that ended in the divisional round.