Cubs hosting watch parties at Gallagher Way for NLDS games in Milwaukee

The Chicago Cubs will host watch parties outside Wrigley Field for their upcoming National League Division Series games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

Game 1 of the playoff matchup between the NL Central Division rivals will be at 1:08 p.m. in Milwaukee, and the Cubs will host a watch party in Gallagher Way, the plaza outside Wrigley Field, starting at noon.

Game 2 will be on Monday at 8:08 p.m., and Gallagher Way will open to fans at 6 p.m. for the watch party.

Tickets are required for the watch party and will cost $10, with all proceeds going to Chicago Cubs Charities. Fans are limited to six tickets per person per watch party. Tickets can be purchased at cubs.com/postseason.

Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be at Wrigley Field. Tickets for those games at Wrigley Field through the Cubs' ticket office already have sold out, but are available on the resale market.

If the series goes to Game 5 in Milwaukee, the Cubs will host another watch party at Gallagher Way for that deciding game on Saturday, Oct. 11. The time for a potential Game 5 matchup has not yet been announced.