Watch CBS News
Sports

Kyle Tucker homers as the Cubs hold off the Diamondbacks for a 4-3 win

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Kyle Tucker hit his first home run with the Chicago Cubs, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Shota Imanaga pitched seven effective innings as Chicago bounced back from Friday's 8-1 loss to Arizona. Ryan Pressly worked a rocky ninth inning for his first save with the Cubs.

Tucker had three hits. With one out in the fifth and Jon Berti aboard after a leadoff single, Tucker hit a drive to right off Brandon Pfaadt to give Chicago a 3-1 lead.

Tucker was acquired in a December trade with Houston.

Rookie Matt Shaw added his first major league homer for the Cubs, a pinch-hit drive to left in the seventh off Jalen Beeks.

Imanaga (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in his second start of the season.

Chicago had its lead cut to 4-3 on Eugenio Suárez's two-run drive off Pressly in the ninth. It was Suárez's major league-high fourth homer this season.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.