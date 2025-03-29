Kyle Tucker homers as the Cubs hold off the Diamondbacks for a 4-3 win

Kyle Tucker hit his first home run with the Chicago Cubs, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Shota Imanaga pitched seven effective innings as Chicago bounced back from Friday's 8-1 loss to Arizona. Ryan Pressly worked a rocky ninth inning for his first save with the Cubs.

Tucker had three hits. With one out in the fifth and Jon Berti aboard after a leadoff single, Tucker hit a drive to right off Brandon Pfaadt to give Chicago a 3-1 lead.

Tucker was acquired in a December trade with Houston.

Rookie Matt Shaw added his first major league homer for the Cubs, a pinch-hit drive to left in the seventh off Jalen Beeks.

Imanaga (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in his second start of the season.

Chicago had its lead cut to 4-3 on Eugenio Suárez's two-run drive off Pressly in the ninth. It was Suárez's major league-high fourth homer this season.