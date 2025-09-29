Cubs' fans remain hopeful as team set to play against Padres in first playoff game in 5 years

The Cubs are bringing playoff baseball back to Wrigley Field on Tuesday as they are set to take on the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs clinched the NL wild card after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Saturday. Now, fans are hoping that the team can recapture that 2016 magic as they host the Wild Card Series.

It's not just about the team's chances to advance in the uncertainty of a short series, but how just one game can bring electricity back to Wrigley.

Wrigleyville is gearing up for a playoff crowd for the first time in five years. Analysts said the numbers show the Cubs are a long shot to make a deep run.

"I think we are all cautiously optimistic."

But October baseball isn't played on spreadsheets, unless you're managing editor of bleedcubbieblue.com, Al Yellon, behind a fan blog, with over 3,000 scorecards dating back to 1969.

For nearly five decades, Yellon has sat at the friendly confines every home game, behind left field, keeping score.

"It's kind of been my home away from home," Yellon said.

And Tuesday will be no different for Yellon as the Cubs take on the Padres in a best-of-three series. It's been eight years since the Cubs have won a postseason game at all.

Yellon said if they can get past the first round, they have a good chance as any.

"To me, the first game of a best-of-three series is always important to win that first game, and then you have two chances for one, and that gives you a real advantage," he said.

On the field, the Cubs enter the series with momentum and the comfort of playing at home.

Yellon was at Wrigley during the last postseason game in 2020. A COVID-era matchup that brought an empty ballpark and practically no playoff atmosphere.

But Yellon is hopeful for October magic, something Cubs fans know a thing or two about.

"It's not that 108-year World Series drought anymore," he said. "They've won a World Series in the memory of most living people, so you don't have that kind of urgency anymore. On the other hand, it has been nine years. It would be nice to do it again."

Game 1 is set for 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday.