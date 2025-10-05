Cubs regroup for Game 2 against Brewers after losing first game of NLDS

After stumbling out of the gate against the Brewers, the Cubs used a Sunday break in their best-of-five division series to brush themselves off and regroup for a critical Game 2 Monday night.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced that Shota Imanaga will start Monday night's game.

Shota has struggled with the long ball, giving up 16 home runs in his last 10 starts, but Counsell is confident in Imanaga's competitiveness.

He doesn't, sometimes, come across as this fierce competitor. But because he's really joyful on the mound, and that doesn't come off as fierce necessarily, but I think he's a fierce competitor. He's trying to figure a way to get you out," Counsell said.

As the Cubs look to bounce back from a blowout loss in Game 1, their secret weapon may be Justin Turner.

Turner has played sparingly this year, but with his 86 career games of postseason experience, he can be a big help in the clubhouse

"It'll be silly for us to be beat up losing one game," pitcher Ben Brown said. "I don't think anyone was wearing it yesterday. I don't think the vibes were super low. Clubhouse after a loss it actually felt like we were just needed to be."

In a testament to the veterans, Brown said Justin Turner is one of the calming voices in the clubhouse.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio tested out his injured hamstring. It's unclear if he'll be able to play in Game 2.

Aaron Ashby will start that game for Milwaukee, likely as just an opener.



