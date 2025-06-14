Swanson and Boyd help the NL Central-leading Cubs top the Pirates 2-1

Dansby Swanson homered, Matthew Boyd pitched six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday.

Swanson connected against Ryan Borucki (1-3) with two out in the sixth inning, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead with a solo drive into the bleachers in left-center. It was his 13th homer of the season.

Swanson struck out swinging against Mike Burrows in his first two at-bats of the afternoon. But Burrows departed after retiring Seiya Suzuki on a popup to first for the first out of the sixth.

Andrew McCutchen went deep for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won six of eight. It was McCutchen's 18th homer at Wrigley Field, tops for a visitor to the iconic ballpark among active players.

Boyd (6-3) retired 14 in a row after McCutchen connected with one out in the first. The left-hander, who signed a $29 million, two-year deal with Chicago in free agency, improved to 6-0 with a 2.25 ERA in six home starts this year.

The NL Central-leading Cubs tied the game in the third. Nico Hoerner hit a leadoff single, stole second and advanced to third on Matt Shaw's grounder to first. Ian Happ followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

After Boyd departed, Ryan Pressly and Drew Pomeranz each got three outs for Chicago. Daniel Palencia handled the ninth for his sixth save.

The Pirates got three hits against Pressly in the seventh and failed to score. Bryan Reynolds erased McCutchen's leadoff single when he grounded into a double play. Henry Davis struck out looking with two runners on for the final out of the inning.

The Cubs improved to 6-6 in a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. Following Monday's off day, they have another stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

Mitch Keller (1-9, 4.15 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh on Sunday, and fellow right-hander Colin Rea (4-2, 3.92 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago.