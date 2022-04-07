Cubs Opening Day: Fans return and businesses open at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – A time of renewal and high hopes. Opening day is finally here after stalled labor negotiations between the players and owners.

A look from earth cam at Sports World just outside Wrigley shows everything that's happening. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported from Wrigley on how this is a day of celebration for everyone – including businesses.

Between the pandemic and the MLB lockout, many business owners and fans here in Wrigleyville thought this day may never come. But the fans showed up and baseball is back and for some fans -— baseball means business.

Toussaint Stevens has been a street vendor outside Wrigley Field for 17 years.

"It's always a good day for baseball."

He's put his kids through college by selling hats and peanuts along Waveland Avenue. For him – it's a family affair.

"Up and down this whole street its cousins, uncles. We love the excitement," Stevens said.

But the MLB lockout and the pandemic put his business on hold.

"It's been a rough two years, we had to adjust. Thank God for jobs and the ability to get passed this."

But now Wrigley is up and running in full force. The lines are long, bars and restaurants around Wrigley are packed once again and the fans loud and proud.

"It's been rough but we're back and were ready to roll baby," one fan said with excitement.

And for Toussaint, that means his business is back with baseball and this year -- opening day is that much more special.

"You get to see everybody in person. The masks come off you get to see the persons face you see the smiles, you see the pretty teeth," Stevens said.

The team has a lot of new players on their roster but in those two years a lot about the ballpark hasn't changed except a lot of what's inside is now digital -- hoping to cut down on wait times.

We've met life-long fans who call Wrigley their church and there just glad to be back home.