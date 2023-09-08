Cubs manage only 3 hits in 1-0 loss to Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen pitched a three-hitter for his second career complete game, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Friday for their third straight win.

Rookie Corbin Carroll accounted for the game's only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning against Mark Leiter Jr. Seiya Suzuki nearly made a terrific catch in right field, but the ball hit the grass in front of his glove and the out call was overturned by a replay review.

Arizona (74-68) won for the fourth time in five games overall. It moved within two games of Chicago for the No. 2 spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Gallen (15-7) struck out nine and walked one after he dropped his previous two starts.

It was Gallen's first complete game since he threw a one-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Atlanta in a seven-inning doubleheader opener on April 25, 2021; Madison Bumgarner then threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game.