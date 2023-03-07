Cubs knock down Mariners in Cactus League matchup

PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS) -- David Ross and the Cubs got aggressive early against the Seattle Mariners in Spring Training play Monday.

Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo didn't stand a chance. Eric Hosmer smoked one down the line, and Nico Hoerner scored the first run.

Then, Christopher Morel hit the first pitch thrown his way to the left for an RBI single. The score was 2-0 after one inning.

Hayden Wesneski did what he could to get into the rotation – retiring out J.P. Crawford in one of three strikeouts.

The Cubs won 6-2.