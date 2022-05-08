Cubs to host Annual Pink Out game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, Mother's Day
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you plan on watching Sunday's Cubs game, you'll likely see a lot of pink.
Their "Pink Out" game presented by Advocate Health Care shows support for women battling or who have survived breast cancer.
More than a dozen breast cancer survivors and their families will take to the field and get the chance to meet some of the Cubs players.
The first 5,000 fans will get a pink t-shirt of their own.
Sunday's game against the LA Dodgers starts at 6 p.m.
