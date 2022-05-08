Cubs to host Annual Pink Out game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, Mother's Day

Cubs will 'Pink Out' bleachers for Breast Cancer Awareness and Mother's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you plan on watching Sunday's Cubs game, you'll likely see a lot of pink.

Their "Pink Out" game presented by Advocate Health Care shows support for women battling or who have survived breast cancer.

More than a dozen breast cancer survivors and their families will take to the field and get the chance to meet some of the Cubs players.

The first 5,000 fans will get a pink t-shirt of their own.

Sunday's game against the LA Dodgers starts at 6 p.m.