Cubs hold first full-squad practice, potentially last season for some key players

A lot of the big names have already been at Cubs camp with the pitchers and catchers, but Monday was the first official practice for position players.

After a return to the playoffs last season, the team is putting personal agendas aside with a chance to do something special.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts and manager Craig Counsell delivered a message to the Cubs team before their first full-squad workout.

"Essentially, you know, we have some standards that we want to live by, and that's important," Counsell said. "It's very hard to get in a room where you feel like you have a team like this, and takes a lot of hard work, and for the guys, it's fun to be a part of that," Counsell said.

A number of the Cubs' key players are in the final years of their deals, including Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ, who said he has not had any extension talks with the team.

"Building off of last year, and you know what our group was able to accomplish, and continuing to progress, and at the same time, like, enjoying this season we all get to have together," said Leftfielder Ian Happ.

"Look around the locker room is like there's a million narratives you can write or look into, but the cool part is that we all do share a pretty amazing opportunity for this season, and I think that's going to be something hear a lot of guys, there's plenty of guys that are on their last year here, and that's also an opportunity," said Second-Baseman Nico Hoerner.

Hoerner also didn't seem to be bothered by his name continually popping up in trade rumors.

"I mean, it was the same thing last offseason. I think just mentally for myself last offseason was probably a little more challenging because I was hurt, and so just kinda felt like I was on the outside looking in a little bit when you do't have your health, but I know I'm in a great spot right now, and the team's doing everything they can to put the best product they can on the field," he said.

Nico said he's feeling strong after a healthy offseason that included a full throwing program. This is after spending much of his last offseason rehabbing his right arm following flexor tendon surgery.