Happ, Bellinger go deep as Chicago Cubs hang on to beat White Sox 7-6

Ian Happ hit a leadoff homer, Cody Bellinger connected and the Chicago Cubs went deep four times before hanging on to beat the crosstown White Sox 7-6 on Friday night and spoil the debut of manager Grady Sizemore.

The White Sox, keyed by Andrew Benintendi's two homers, nearly wiped out a 7-0 deficit, only to come up short in their first game since firing manager Pedro Grifol and replacing him on an interim basis with Sizemore. They made the change on Thursday, two days after ending a 21-game losing streak that tied the American League record.

The White Sox loaded the bases against Héctor Neris in the ninth inning. But the right-hander retired Andrew Vaughn on a fly to center and came away with his 16th save in 20 chances.

Happ hit his sixth career leadoff homer. Bellinger added a two-run drive in the first and finished with three hits.

Isaac Paredes and Nico Hoerner hit back-to-back homers in the third, and the Cubs scored four in the inning while chasing White Sox starter Garrett Crochet (6-9) to go up 7-0. But instead of cruising to an easy victory, the North Siders had to hang on for their seventh win in nine games.

The White Sox lost for the 23rd time in 24 games and fell a franchise-record 62 games below .500 at 28-90.

Vaughn led off a four-run fourth with his 14th homer. Benintendi connected leading off the fifth against Jameson Taillon (8-6) and cut it to 7-6 with a solo drive in the seventh off Drew Smyly, giving him four homers in the past three games.

Crochet gave up a career-high four homers and matched one with seven runs. The left-hander allowed nine hits in 2 1/3 innings, the sixth straight start in which the All-Star failed to pitch into the fifth.

Taillon went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: The Cubs are "cautiously optimistic" about having DH Cody Bellinger back in the outfield next week, manager Craig Counsell said. Bellinger was the DH for the ninth time since returning July 30 from a broken left middle finger.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Justin Steele (3-5, 3.33 ERA) looks to win his second straight start, while RHP Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.53) gets the ball for the White Sox. Steele pitched into the seventh against St. Louis on Sunday. ___

