Cubs give up no hits through 6th inning, but go on to lose to Braves

Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer, Bryce Elder pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Ozzie Albies added a solo shot the eighth and hit a single in the seventh that broke up a combined no-hit bid by Chicago.

Elder (6-9) allowed one unearned run while striking out six and walking none. The right-hander retired 15 of the last 17 hitters he faced.

Tyler Kinley pitched a perfect eighth, then Raisel Iglesias worked around two walks in the ninth to complete a four-hitter.

Claimed on waivers from Tampa Bay on Monday, Kim drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Drew Pomeranz in the seventh inning 391 feet into the left-center bleachers to put the Braves up 3-1.

Willi Castro hit at RBI single in the second to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The Braves scored four times on four hits and a walk in the seventh after Cubs rookie Cade Horton and reliever Ben Brown did not give up a hit through six innings.

Horton allowed only one walk and struck out six through five innings. He was replaced by Brown to start the sixth after throwing 75 pitches and retiring the last 14 hitters he faced.

Brown (5-8) struck out three and walked one in the sixth. He was charged with two runs off a hit and walk while getting one out in the seventh.

Key moment

Albies led off the seventh with single off Brown to break up the no-hit bid.

Key stat

Since the All-Star break, Horton has allowed just 24 hits and four runs in 47 innings for a 0.77 ERA.

Up next

Braves LHP Chris Sale (5-4, 2.45 ERA) starts Friday against Seattle at Atlanta. The Cubs had not yet named a starter for Friday, against Washington and RHP Jake Irvin (8-10, 5.42) at Wrigley Field.