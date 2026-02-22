Cubs' first baseman Michael Busch aims to be more consistent in 2026 season

Michael Busch has been consistent for the Cubs the last two seasons.

He followed up, hitting 21 home runs with a breakout year last year, leading a potent offense with 34 homers and 90 RBI.

Consistency is key for Busch, which is something he learned from his game last season.

"Try to find a way to get better, you know, when it pays off it's pretty satisfying, that's what we work for. You know, at the times where inconsistencies or some struggles, I think there's a lot of opportunity for growth, and sometimes it's hard to think that way. But man, looking back I think some of those times where I've struggled a lot I've found a lot of growth and just me as a hitter and as a defender and just an all-around player.

As for being at bat, there is an increased chance he will be swinging at left-hand pitches. Busche said he is working on being a consistent hitter no matter who he faces.

"Against righties, against lefties, against, you know, off-speed, fastball, whatever it may be, just trying to find that extra, that extra groove that kind of, you know, helps me click," he said.

Busch said last season was a lot of fun, especially experiencing the team's first postseason appearance since 2020.

"Yeah, it was awesome," he said. "Fell short of our goal, but I think at the same time, like, you know, to take another step from where we did in 24 and to make it to the playoffs, win the first round, like that's a step forward, obviously fell short. You know, to experience Wrigley during the regular season. There's no place like it. And then to, you know, experience another notch in October was pretty cool. And you know, it kind of makes us want a little more. I want us to go back there again, and kind of creates a little bit of hunger for us."

As the team's high expectations of another World Series win serve as motivation, Busch said the vibes from the team are pretty top-notch.

"For sure, yeah. I think, you know, just looking around the clubhouse in the locker room, I think the group in itself is umm pretty top-notch group. Just a group that, you know, I think this is my fourth season, going to be my third season with the Cubs, and it's like you look around the locker room, a lot of older guys. But even them, they're some of the hardest workers in the clubhouse. So I think that it's cool to see that, and you know, the vibes are high and, you know, I feel like we're going to have a pretty good team."