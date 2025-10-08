Cubs dodge sweep, force Game 4 in NLDS with 4-3 win against Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a tiebreaking two-run single and the Chicago Cubs avoided a sweep by holding off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 4-3 victory in Game 3 of their NL Division Series on Wednesday.

Crow-Armstrong's two-out swing was part of a four-run first inning for Chicago — continuing a wild trend. Michael Busch kicked off the rally by becoming the first player in major league history with multiple leadoff homers in a single postseason series.

The matchup of NL Central rivals is the first postseason series in which both teams scored in the first in each of the first three games.

Jake Bauers rallied Milwaukee with an RBI single in the fourth and a leadoff drive in the seventh. He started at first base in place of Andrew Vaughn, who hit a three-run homer in the Brewers' 7-3 victory in Game 2 on Monday night.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the eighth, but Brad Keller escaped the jam when he struck out Bauers swinging. Keller then retired the side in order in the ninth for the save.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is on Thursday night.