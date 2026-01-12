Cubs announce schedule for 2026 Cubs Convention this weekend

The Chicago Cubs on Monday announced the schedule for the 2026 Cubs Convention, set for this coming weekend at the Sheraton Grand Chicago along the Chicago River.

The Cubs Convention will be the first time the team can come together with fans to honor the team's 150th anniversary as a National League franchise, as well as the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship.

Fans who attend the convention at the hotel, at 301 E. North Water St., will get to watch footage in the Theater Room documenting Cubs history and notable players, view a 150th anniversary exhibit with materials from the Cubs and Wrigley Field archive, and buy limited-edition merchandise — including jerseys with a 150th anniversary patch.

Fans will also get to vote on who should be on the Cubs 150th Anniversary Team, with a special roster of iconic past players who helped shape Cubs history. Voting through the Cubs website begins at noon Friday, Jan. 16, and closes at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, April 25

Honorees will be announced during the 2026 baseball season.

The convention will begin Friday, Jan. 16, with a star-studded opening ceremony in which the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be introduced. Friday will also feature the talk show "Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster," and a brand of karaoke known as "Harry Carayoke."

On Saturday, the convention will feature discussions, including a 2016 World Series Team Reunion featuring alumni of the history-making team, a "Remembering Ryno" panel discussion honoring the life of Ryne Sandberg, and a "Kids Only Press Conference" presented by Advocate Children's Hospital.

A Baseball Operations Update with Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins, and a sit-down with Cubs manager Craig Counsell, will also be held Saturday. Also on the agenda for Saturday is a live taping of "The Compound" podcast with Ian Happ, an opportunity to have a beverage with Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts at an afternoon reception, and more "Harry Carayoke."

On Sunday, young baseball and softball players can take part in a youth sports clinic headed by Cubs players, alumni, and Nike RBI coaches. The clinic is sold out, and is open only to those who have pre-registered.

A celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is also set for Sunday.

The Cubs did not go by their current name until 1902, but they trace their history back to 1870 — when they were officially just called the Chicago Base Ball Club, and were colloquially known as the Chicago White Stockings. In 1876, the White Stockings became a charter member of the National League.