Watch CBS News

Cubs And White Sox Players Report To Spring Training

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

Cubs, White Sox players report to Spring Training 01:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major League Baseball is on the fast track to Opening Day now that the lockout is over.

The crack of the bat is back in Arizona. Players and fans are continuing to trickle into camp in Mesa and over at White Sox camp in Camelback Ranch. Infielders Nico Hoerner and Frank Schwindel are among the Cubs' major leaguers already here. Schwindel hoping to build off his breakout 2021 campaign.

"Most fun I had playing, finally getting a shot where they believed in me. It allowed me to be myself out there. It's been tough ramping it up just trying to get out here, I took advantage. My son just turned one, so I was enjoying the time with him and staying ready and sticking to my normal routine," Schwindel said.

It is of course a very truncated spring training. White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he's mostly worried about the pitcher's arms and ramping things up too quickly. Sox know they'll be missing a few players who are delayed getting to town for Sunday's mandatory report date.

"24 days, is 24 days. We're not going to waste a day of training to get better. The guys who are missing gotta stay late, catch up," La Russa said.

We're already less than a week away from Cubs and White Sox beginning Cactus League exhibition games.     

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on March 13, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.