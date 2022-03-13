Cubs And White Sox Players Report To Spring Training

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major League Baseball is on the fast track to Opening Day now that the lockout is over.

The crack of the bat is back in Arizona. Players and fans are continuing to trickle into camp in Mesa and over at White Sox camp in Camelback Ranch. Infielders Nico Hoerner and Frank Schwindel are among the Cubs' major leaguers already here. Schwindel hoping to build off his breakout 2021 campaign.

"Most fun I had playing, finally getting a shot where they believed in me. It allowed me to be myself out there. It's been tough ramping it up just trying to get out here, I took advantage. My son just turned one, so I was enjoying the time with him and staying ready and sticking to my normal routine," Schwindel said.

It is of course a very truncated spring training. White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he's mostly worried about the pitcher's arms and ramping things up too quickly. Sox know they'll be missing a few players who are delayed getting to town for Sunday's mandatory report date.

"24 days, is 24 days. We're not going to waste a day of training to get better. The guys who are missing gotta stay late, catch up," La Russa said.

We're already less than a week away from Cubs and White Sox beginning Cactus League exhibition games.