Cubs acquire pitcher Mike Soroka ahead of trade deadline, reports say

By Dayn Perry

The Chicago Cubs on Wednesday acquired veteran right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

 ESPN's Jesse Rogers was the first to report on the trade.

Soroka, who turns 28 in a matter of days, is an impending free agent who started 16 times for the Nationals. He compiled a 4.87 ERA (82 ERA+) and a 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Soroka figures to join the Cubs rotation.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline ends at 5 p.m. Thursday.

