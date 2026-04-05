Amaya hits RBI single, Cubs pitchers combine for 1-hitter in 1-0 win over Guardians in DH opener

Miguel Amaya hit an RBI single in the eighth inning — only the second hit for Chicago — and four Cubs pitchers combined for a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday in the opener of a traditional doubleheader.

Amaya's hard shot to right-center field off Connor Brogdon (2-1) scored pinch-runner Dylan Carlson from second base.

The Guardians managed only one hit — a double that possibly could have been caught — against Cubs starter Edward Cabrera (5 2/3 innings) and relievers Caleb Thielbar (1-0), Hoby Milner and Daniel Palencia, who worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

Neither team was able to muster any offense in chilly, blustery conditions. The game-time temperature was 44 degrees Fahrenheit (6.6 degrees Celsius) with a steady wind blowing toward the plate. A rainout Saturday prompted the Easter doubleheader, Chicago's first since 1973.

The three combined hits are the lowest total for a game at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994. Also, it was just the third time in Cubs history that the club has won a game with two or fewer hits while allowing one or fewer hits. They also did it in 1906 and 1964.

Cabrera handled the Guardians for five innings, holding them without a hit before CJ Kayfus led off the sixth with a double.

Kayfus lifted a ball to right that was helped by a steady breeze and fooled outfielder Michael Conforto, who took a few steps toward the infield before backtracking too late and watched helplessly as the shot hit the warning track.

Steven Kwan followed with a sacrifice, but the Cubs kept it tied 0-0 as second baseman Nico Hoerner threw Kayfus out at the plate. Cabrera then walked two straight batters to load the bases before Thielbar came on and retired Bo Naylor to pop out.

Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi nearly matched Cabrera by limiting the Cubs to just one hit over six innings.

Guardians star José Ramírez played in his 1,618th game, one shy of matching Terry Turner (1,619) for the most in Cleveland history. Ramírez is poised to become the first active major leaguer to lead his team in that category.