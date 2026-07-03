CTA Yellow Line passengers evacuated after downed tree causes derailment in Evanston

CTA Yellow Line passengers were forced to evacuate after a downed tree caused a derailment in Evanston, Illinois, during storms on Thursday night.

The derailment forced dozens of passengers to evacuate the train on elevated tracks around 11 p.m.Officials said a train struck the downed tree, leading to the partial derailment.

Firefighters spent an hour using chainsaws to clear a pathway to evacuate passengers safely. They even used ropes to help guide adults and children down the slippery 30-foot slope.

Once they reached the ground, CTA shuttle buses were available to commuters.

"Just out of nowhere, it started shaking, and everybody was on the floor, seeming to brace themselves. It was just really quick; we didn't even know what was happening," a passenger told CBS News Chicago.

No injuries were reported.

Yellow Line service has since been restored. The derailed train car remains on the tracks.