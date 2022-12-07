CTA Yellow Line service resumes after crash near tracks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Yellow Line train was suspended briefly Wednesday morning after two CTA automobiles collided when entering the Skokie rail yard.
Trains are running with delays.
CTA initially reported a collision with a CTA vehicle. They have updated that report to clarify the collision happened between two CTA vehicles
CTA Yellow Line service runs from Howard to Dempster-Skokie.
