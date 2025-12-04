CTA State/Lake station closes Jan. 5 for 3-year demolition and reconstruction

The elevated State/Lake CTA station will officially close on January 5, 2026, to be demolished and reconstructed over three years, the city said Thursday.

The Chicago Department of Transportation and Chicago Transit Authority said the existing station, which is 120 years old, will be completely demolished and rebuilt as a "new, fully accessible rail hub."

The State/Lake elevated station is one of the oldest in the city's system and has the fifth-highest ridership. Officials said the new station will have wider platforms, new elevators with full ADA accessibility, a glass canopy and improved lighting and visibility.

Construction will take at least three years, with the new station set to open in 2029.

Starting Jan. 5, Brown, Green, Orange and Pink line trains, as well as Purple express trains, will bypass State/Lake completely for the duration of the construction. Riders who typically get off at State/Lake will have to use either the Washington/Wabash or Clark/Lake stops instead.

The Red Line Lake station will stay open during construction. Riders who need to transfer between the Red Line station and the Loop elevated lines should use the Washington/Wabash station.

CTA bus stops will remain in place on State Street, but temporary reroutes are possible at times during the construction period.

The construction will have some traffic impacts. Eastbound Lake Street between State and Wabash will be intermittently closed during non-peak hours starting on Dec. 8, the city said. Once work begins on Jan. 5, Lake Street will be limited to local traffic only between Dearborn and Wabash.

The current closure of southbound State Street will be extended from Wacker to Washington. Northbound Lake will have all lanes reopened.

Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians.