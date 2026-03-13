Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed in arm on CTA platform in downtown Chicago

A man was stabbed in the arm on a CTA platform in Chicago's River North neighborhood overnight. 

Just before midnight, Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was standing on the train platform in the 500 block of North State Street when a man approached him. 

Police said the man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the tricep. 

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

