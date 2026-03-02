Watch CBS News
CTA signal problems cause delays for Red, Brown, and Purple lines near Belmont

CTA trains on the Red, Brown, and Purple lines were running with significant delays on the North Side of Chicago on Monday afternoon, after signal problems temporarily halted some trains near Belmont.

Chicago Transit Authority officials said, starting around 3:10 p.m., Red, Brown, and Purple lines were standing near Belmont due to signal problems, causing major delays in both directions. Trains were running again by about 4:10 p.m., but with significant delays.

The CTA said riders should plan for extra travel time. Riders can also use nearby bus routes as an alternative, including the #81/Lawrence, #78/Montrose, #80/Irving Park, #36/Broadway, and #70/Division buses.

